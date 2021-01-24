Selfkey (KEY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.34 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a market cap of $9.34 million and approximately $990,066.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00074642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.69 or 0.00747944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.51 or 0.04383523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,633,195,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

