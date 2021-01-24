Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXYAY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Baader Bank raised shares of Sika from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Sika stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.02. 69,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,209. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

