SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSEZY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

SSEZY stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. 31,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,396. SSE has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

