Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 509.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 536.90 ($7.01).

STAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 594 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

STAN traded down GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 461.90 ($6.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,342,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,277. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 694 ($9.07). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 480.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 419.80. The firm has a market cap of £14.58 billion and a PE ratio of 20.08.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

