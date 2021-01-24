Steem 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.23 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $71.26 million and $3.23 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,862.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.55 or 0.01360721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.00545697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00044163 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002424 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,204,425 coins and its circulating supply is 392,230,331 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

