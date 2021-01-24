Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $14.89 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,306,904,000 after acquiring an additional 558,513 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

V opened at $202.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.15. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $393.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

