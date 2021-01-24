Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 243 ($3.17).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of SDRY traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 221.80 ($2.90). 1,372,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,316. Superdry plc has a 1-year low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 409 ($5.34). The company has a market cap of £181.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 246.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 181.85.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

