The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $219.62 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. 140166 increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.84. 7,514,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,386,475. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.52. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95. The company has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.