The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$40.00” Price Target for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.87.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after buying an additional 3,207,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Pfizer by 36.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,629 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Pfizer by 57.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $39,411,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

