The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, The Graph has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $685.43 million and $340.10 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.63 or 0.00784392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00054215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.07 or 0.04538286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017858 BTC.

The Graph Profile

GRT is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

