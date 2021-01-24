Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.79.

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC stock opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.