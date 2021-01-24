Trust Co. of Oklahoma Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Intel were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.34.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

