United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.71. The stock had a trading volume of 203,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $176.31.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,017.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.