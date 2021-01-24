Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. Unum Group posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:UNM opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $30.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.