V-ID Trading Up 65.5% Over Last Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00075231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.55 or 0.00787423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.58 or 0.04500096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015101 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017727 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

