V-ID Trading Up 65.5% Over Last Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00075231 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.55 or 0.00787423 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006065 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00051834 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.58 or 0.04500096 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015101 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017727 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
