Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VWDRY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Danske cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

VWDRY traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.70. 92,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $87.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

