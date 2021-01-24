Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Increased by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.6% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,874,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,107,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $202.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.15. The company has a market cap of $393.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

