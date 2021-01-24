VouchForMe (IPL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $73.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $147,152.71 and approximately $73.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00074236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00739254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.69 or 0.04343610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017765 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.