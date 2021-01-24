Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,430,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,068,600. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 1,810.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

W stock traded up $6.42 on Friday, hitting $299.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,728. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

