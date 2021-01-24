Wownero (WOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 23% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $2,707.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

