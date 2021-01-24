XMax Price Down 3.5% This Week (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One XMax token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $1.07 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00073789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.44 or 0.00769601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.71 or 0.04447863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017968 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,339,751,942 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.