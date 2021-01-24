Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce $8.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.60 million and the highest is $8.80 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $22.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $25.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.16 million to $26.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $59.35 million, with estimates ranging from $48.99 million to $69.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

YTRA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 485,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,229 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,513 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

