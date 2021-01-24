Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. BlackLine reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.02. The stock had a trading volume of 293,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,111. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.82.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 88.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 14.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

