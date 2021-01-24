Zacks: Analysts Anticipate COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.19) to ($1.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.45).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMPS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.32. 287,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,081. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.10. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

