Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to post sales of $4.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $17.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $77.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $18.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.63 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CRSP. Truist boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

CRSP traded up $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $188.49. 1,794,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,330. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.74.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $1,139,169.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,029.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

