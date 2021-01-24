Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Million

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to post sales of $4.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $17.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $77.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $18.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.63 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CRSP. Truist boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

CRSP traded up $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $188.49. 1,794,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,330. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.74.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $1,139,169.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,029.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.