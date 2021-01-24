Zacks: Analysts Expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Capstone Turbine reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Capstone Turbine stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.23. 1,335,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $135.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.79. Capstone Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

In other news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at $497,694.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $32,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $34,772 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine in the third quarter worth $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine in the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Capstone Turbine by 162.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

