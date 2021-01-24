Zacks: Analysts Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. JELD-WEN posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

JELD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,796. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $30.08. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

