Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $376.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.86 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $131,000. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.30. 544,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,247. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.