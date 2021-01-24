Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.04) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01.

Several analysts recently commented on NBSE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 3,931.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $120,000. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. 1,796,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.41. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

