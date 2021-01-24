Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

NYSE:RYAM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.42. 496,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.