Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $131.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $137,063.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 981 shares in the company, valued at $87,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 66,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $9,170,743.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,152.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 723,271 shares of company stock worth $80,619,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Z opened at $145.82 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.48.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.