$0.52 EPS Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.48. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,169. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,919,269 in the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

