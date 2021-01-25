-$0.54 EPS Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.40). ION Geophysical posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.83 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ION Geophysical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ION Geophysical by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IO opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.12. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

