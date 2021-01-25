-$0.54 EPS Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.40). ION Geophysical posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ION Geophysical.
ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.83 million.
Shares of IO opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.12. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.
ION Geophysical Company Profile
ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.
