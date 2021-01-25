$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Cimarex Energy posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cimarex Energy.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEC traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,554. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimarex Energy (XEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.