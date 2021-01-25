$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Qorvo posted sales of $869.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on QRVO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.52.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $180.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.44. Qorvo has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $191.82.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.