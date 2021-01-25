1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $520,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,714,676.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $751,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,197 shares in the company, valued at $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,100 shares of company stock worth $2,549,694. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.