$110.18 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report $110.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.60 million and the lowest is $107.79 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $107.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $436.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.07 million to $440.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $456.74 million, with estimates ranging from $436.40 million to $482.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

