$2.16 EPS Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.23. Synaptics posted earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Synaptics stock opened at $105.90 on Monday. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $865,130.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Synaptics by 321.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

