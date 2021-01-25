$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the highest is $2.99 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $4.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $10.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.51 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $15.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

EOG Resources stock opened at $54.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,523.3% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

