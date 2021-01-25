$3.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will post sales of $3.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $12.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $12.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $68.83 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.13. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

