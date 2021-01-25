3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Trimmed by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 47.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.00. 18,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,688. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $180.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

