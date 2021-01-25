4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) One Day Volume Tops $443,043.00

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 147.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $709,841.91 and approximately $443,043.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00055843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00127092 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00074646 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00273590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00068325 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00038567 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

