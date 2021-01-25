$828.52 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will announce $828.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $837.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $825.13 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $800.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,534,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 53,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 88,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRAH opened at $132.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $137.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.56.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

