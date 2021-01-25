95,000 Shares in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Acquired by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.34% of Veritone as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Veritone in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Veritone by 538.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Veritone by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERI traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.40. 8,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,716. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veritone in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

