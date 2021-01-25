AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.17

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.17 and last traded at $73.17, with a volume of 1632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAON. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

