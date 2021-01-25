Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Shares Gap Down to $7.62

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.26. Accor shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 30,600 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACCYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. AlphaValue lowered Accor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

