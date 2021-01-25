Actinium (ACM) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $181,208.27 and approximately $43,061.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000053 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 27,983,800 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

