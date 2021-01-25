ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F) (ETR:ADV) PT Set at €10.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F) (ETR:ADV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ETR:ADV opened at €9.15 ($10.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $459.22 million and a PE ratio of 48.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.92. ADVA Optical Networking SE has a one year low of €3.89 ($4.57) and a one year high of €9.57 ($11.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79.
About ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F)
