ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F) (ETR:ADV) PT Set at €10.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F) (ETR:ADV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:ADV opened at €9.15 ($10.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $459.22 million and a PE ratio of 48.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.92. ADVA Optical Networking SE has a one year low of €3.89 ($4.57) and a one year high of €9.57 ($11.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F) alerts:

About ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F)

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.