Affiance Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniYield Fund comprises 0.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 806,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 63,754 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,184 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MYD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,171. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.