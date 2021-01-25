Affiance Financial LLC Has $958,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.00. 1,062,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,933,270. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

